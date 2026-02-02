Home

8th Pay Commission Big Update: Central government employees threaten protest after budget 2026 announcement – What’s the reason?

Central government employees and pensioners are furious after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made no announcement in Union Budget 2026 on a salary hike under the 8th Central Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission Big Update: The Budget 2026 speech has disappointed Central government employees and pensioners as the Finance Minister made no announcement on a salary hike under the 8th Central Pay Commission. The unions have warned of a pan-India strike on February 12 unless the PM Modi-led government opens meaningful talks on the 8th CPC and staffing issues. The Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW) has written a letter to the cabinet secretary seeing immediate talks. The union has warned that continued inaction on the 8th pay may lead employees from various government departments to protest.

