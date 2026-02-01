Home

Business

8th Pay Commission Big update: Good news for central government employees ahead of Budget 2026 as DA likely to rise by..., check details

8th Pay Commission Big update: Good news for central government employees ahead of Budget 2026 as DA likely to rise by…, check details

8th Pay Commission Big update: The central government employees and pensioners are likely to get DA 2% each.

Representational Image

8th Pay Commission Big update: In a matter of good news for central government employees ahead of the Budget 2026, the December reading for the All India Consumer Price Index- Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) is out and the Labour Bureau data suggest that the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners is likely to be 2% each.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.