8th Pay Commission Big update: Good news for central government employees ahead of Budget 2026 as DA likely to rise by…, check details
8th Pay Commission Big update: The central government employees and pensioners are likely to get DA 2% each.
8th Pay Commission Big update: In a matter of good news for central government employees ahead of the Budget 2026, the December reading for the All India Consumer Price Index- Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) is out and the Labour Bureau data suggest that the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners is likely to be 2% each.
