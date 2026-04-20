Home

Business

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Good news for central government employees as Modi govt may announce living wage for Food, Housing and Education

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Good news for central government employees as Modi govt may announce ‘living wage’ for Food, Housing and Education

The 8th Pay Commission may introduce a 'living wage' model, raising minimum salaries for central government employees to better cover food, housing, education and other essential expenses.

8th Pay Commission update

8th Pay Commission BIG update: In a significant good update for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, a major proposal linked to the 8th Pay Commission could significantly change how salaries of central government employees are calculated. With a sharp rise in minimum pay at its core, the new recommendations are expected to give a big boost to the employees eagerly waiting for the salary hike under the new central pay commission of India.

What are the demands from Staff Side of the National Council?

The Staff Side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery – NC-JCM), representing employee unions, has asked for a minimum salary of Rs 69,000. This demand is not just about higher pay, but about revising the entire method used to fix wages.

What is the expected salary hike if recommendations are implemented?

The proposed changes could impact central government employees, pensioners, and even staff in autonomous bodies and institutions. If accepted, it may lead to salary revisions across all pay levels. A key part of the proposal is the new fitment factor of 3.83, which could result in a substantial increase in overall salaries, potentially raising them to nearly four times earlier structures, marking a significant shift from previous pay frameworks.

What you need to know about Rs 69,000 minimum pay point?

Employee unions argue that the current salary levels no longer match rising living costs. They are pushing for a “living wage” that goes beyond basic survival and supports a decent standard of living. This includes covering essential needs such as food and nutrition, housing, education, healthcare, transport, and digital and technology requirements. The proposed Rs 69,000 minimum pay is based on this revised calculation method.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Cabinet approves 2 pc Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees effective from January 1, 2026, providing an increase in their take‑home pay.

The Cabinet okayed to release an additional instalment of DA to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, representing an increase of 2 per cent over the existing rate of 58 per cent of the basic pay/pension, a report by IANS news agency said.

“The combined impact on the exchequer on account of an increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 6,791.24 crore per annum. This will benefit about 50.46 lakh Central Government employees and 68.27 lakh pensioners,” said an official statement.

The decision offers a boost to salaries even as broader demands on pay restructuring gather momentum under the proposed 8th Pay Commission.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.