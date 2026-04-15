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8th Pay Commission BIG update: Good news for central government employees as NC-JCM Staff Side seeks Rs 69,000 minimum pay, check expected hike

8th Pay Commission BIG update: Good news for central government employees as NC-JCM Staff Side seeks Rs 69,000 minimum pay, check expected hike

A 51-page memorandum proposes higher minimum pay, a 3.833 fitment factor, and doubling annual increments to address rising inflation and living costs.

8th Pay Commission latest Upadate

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: In a significant good news for the central government employees and pensioners, a major proposal for government employees is now on the table as the National Council-JCM Staff Side submits a detailed 51-page memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission. In the recent development, a demand for a sharp rise in minimum basic pay to Rs 69,000, along with a fitment factor of 3.833 is in news. The move is expected to impact over 50 lakh central government employees and pensioners, making it a significant development.

What was the minimum pay during 7th Pay Commission?

The proposal builds on the earlier recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, which had set the minimum pay at Rs 18,000. The new demands aim to better match current economic conditions as this comes against the backdrop of rising inflation and growing financial pressure on households, a report by the Livemint said.

As per the report, the memorandum also highlights the need to double the annual increment rate from 3% to 6%. According to the Staff Side, this increase is necessary to keep up with rising prices and the overall cost of living, ensuring employees do not fall behind financially over time.

How will 8th Pay Commission decide salary and pension hike?

A key element in determining revised pay is the fitment factor, a multiplier used to calculate new salaries and pensions. This factor is decided based on parameters such as inflation, employee requirements, and the government’s financial capacity. For the 8th Pay Commission, reports suggest that the fitment factor could range between 2.57 and 3.25, which could significantly influence the extent of salary and pension increases.

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When will 8th Pay Commission be implemented?

The government formally notified the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission on January 17, 2025, with revised pay scales expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026. However, based on past trends, the implementation process may take time. The 7th Pay Commission took around two-and-a-half years to be implemented, while the 6th and 5th Pay Commissions took approximately two years and three-and-a-half years respectively.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to recommend revisions in salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees and retirees. These changes will also factor in adjustments to dearness allowance in line with prevailing inflation trends. Typically constituted once every decade, a pay commission reviews and recommends changes to the compensation structure of government employees, taking into account inflation, broader economic conditions, income disparities.

(With inputs from agencies)

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