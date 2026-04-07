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8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Good news for central government employees and pensioners as Employees body to meet on April 13

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Good news for central government employees and pensioners as Employees’ body to meet on April 13

In a significant development, an employees' body is scheduled to meet on April 13 to deliberate on matters related to the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission update

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: In a matter of good news for millions of central government employees and pensioners who await the outcome of the drafting committee of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) on April 13 to get cues on the 8th Pay Commission salary revision, the drafting committee meeting scheduled for 11:00 am at the JP Choubey Memorial Library (AIRF office premises) here will review a final common memorandum and discuss pay scale revisions, annual increments, allowances and other benefits. Here are all the details you need to know about the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) and the expectations around the 8th Pay Commission.

What are the recommendations around 8th Pay Commission?

“The April 13 meeting is in continuation of the March 12, 2026, meeting when all drafting committee members of the 8th Pay Commission met to discuss the common memorandum of all employee and pensioner bodies,” said NC-JCM secretary, Shiv Gopal Mishra, in a letter to members of the drafting committee, as quoted by IANS news agency said.

What has the Modi government announced on 8th Pay Commission?

Readers can note that the government has not yet announced the official date for the salary increase. Arrears will be calculated based on the date fixed for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission even as employee and pensioner groups press for arrears to be calculated from January 1, 2026, the report said.

What will the 8th Pay Commission decide?

As per the recent development, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that establishing the 8th commission well before 2025 will allow sufficient time to review and finalize recommendations.

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“For your awareness, our Prime Minister has approved the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission for all central government employees,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said on PM’s approval of the 8th Central Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission: What hike can employees expect? The 8th Pay Commission is likely to revise salaries effective from January 1, 2026, though the implementation may not happen immediately. Usually, the Commission requires several months to compile its report, which is then examined and approved by the government. In case the rollout is delayed, employees are expected to receive arrears for the pending period. Along with basic pay, changes are also anticipated in pensions and multiple allowances, potentially leading to a noticeable increase in take-home salaries and retirement benefits.

(With inputs from agencies)

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