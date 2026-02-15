Home

Business

8th Pay Commission Big Update: Government WARNS against major frauds – heres how to stay safe

8th Pay Commission Big Update: Government WARNS against major frauds – here’s how to stay safe

Online fraudsters have devised a new method to scam people using 8th Pay Commission salary calculators. Here’s how to stay safe.

8th Pay Commission Big Update: Government WARNS against major frauds – here’s how to stay safe

8th Pay Commission Big Update: Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the much-awaited 8th Pay Commission. Employees are searching the web to all updates regarding the 8th CPC and fraudsters have devised a new method of targeting government employees and pensioners by using fake salary calculators. This network of fraudsters is so vast and dangerous that the Home Ministry’s cybersecurity initiative – Cyber Dost – has issued a warning.

8th Pay Commission: What Is Salary Calculator Scam?

Observing high traffic on 8th Pay Commission and searches related to it, online fraudsters have given birth to a new scam called – Salary Calculator. These fraudsters take advantage of people’s curiosity.

As per reports, the fraudsters create fake links to 8th CPC salary calculator and wait for employees to click them.

Notably, the fake app is not available on Google Play Store but side-loaded through APK. If a person clicks on these links, the fraudsters get full access to the individual’s device.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How Do Fraudsters Empty Bank Accounts?

Once the fake app’s APK file is downloaded on the user’s device, the fraudsters can remotely monitor every activity on the device. These apps are designed to give access to the messages and OTPs. The fraudsters then empty the user’s bank account in no time.

According to cyber experts, these apps operate in the background and send all the sensitive information to the scammers.

What Is APK Or Side Loading?

Scammers use APK and side loading are their weapons. Generally, users go to Google Play Store to download any app, whereas sideloading APK means installing an app without going to the Play Store. These direct installations are usually dangerous. Due to Google’s policy, scammers cannot put their apps on the Play Store.

These APK files of the app are sent through messages offering some inducement.

How To Stay Safe?

As per cybersecurity agencies, the Indian government does not send APK files through WhatsApp or any other messaging app.

Delete messages received from unknown numbers.

Don’t click on suspicious or unknown links on WhatsApp. If clicked, close the page immediately.

If an app begins downloading after clicking a link, stop the download and perform a factory reset.

For updates related to 8th Pay Commission, always visit the official website.

Never share your OTP with anyone.

If you have accidentally installed a suspicious app, uninstall it immediately ad report it to Cyber Crime Helpline.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.