8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Holi gift for central government employees as Modi government may announce DA hike by...

8th Pay Commission DA hike update: Modi government may announce a hike in the Dearness Allowance by Holi this year.

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: In a matter of good news for central government employees ahead of Holi, Modi government may announce a hike in the Dearness Allowance in the revised salary as per the 8th Pay Commission expected salary hike. In the recent update, media reports have covered that the central government is expected to announce the DA hike in the first week of March, before Holi. For a context, the 7th central Pay Commission completed its term on December 31, 2025 and the 8th Pay Commission is expected to give a good salary hike to the central government employees. Here are all the details you need to know about the DA hike expectations of Modi government.

When will Modi government announces DA hike update?

For a context, readers should note that the Dearness Allowance (DA) is increased twice every year and the January DA hike is usually announced in March. Also, the July hike is announced around Diwali (October–November). Therefore, this year’s increase is especially important because the 7th Pay Commission ended its term on December 31, 2025. Now, attention has shifted to the upcoming 8th Pay Commission and the DA hike can be expected soon.

8th Pay Commission: How much DA hike can be expected?

As of December 31, 2025, DA has reached 58%, after a 3% increase for the July-December 2025 period. There are expectations that DA may rise by another 2% in January 2026, which would take it to 60%.

If this happens, it would be one of the smallest January increases in the past 26 years, but not the smallest.

In January 2000, the increase was only 1%. In January 2007, 2018, and 2025, the increase was 2%. Even a small rise of 1–2% is important for employees because it directly affects their monthly salary, arrears, and pensions.

The government released the Terms of Reference of the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. Notably, the DA hike will be zeroed upon implementation of the new pay structure, as has been the practice with every new pay commission.

