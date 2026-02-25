Home

8th Pay Commission BIG update: Holi gift for central government employees and pensioners; check update on DA hike and fitment factor

Central government employees and pensioners can expect an above 60% DA hike in their salaries as per the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission update: In a matter of good news for central government employees and pensioners before Holi, fresh data on Dearness Allowance (DA) has revived discussions about the likely fitment factor under the new pay commission. For the central government employees and pensioners who are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission salary hike update, the importance of DA hike lies in the fact that it will decide their salary from the new date. Therefore, in this perspective, fitment factor under the new pay commission is in news. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent updates in the hike implementation under the central 8th Pay Commission.

How much DA hike can central government employees expect?

In a matter of good news for over 50 lakh central employees and 67 lakh retirees, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Modi approved the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission in January 2025 to review salaries, allowances and pensions.

Under the 7th Central Pay Commission system, Dearness Allowance (DA) has crossed 60%. The latest Labour Bureau data shows the CPI-IW at 148.2 points for December 2025, which supports a 2% DA hike for January- June 2026, taking the total DA to about 60.34%, likely to be rounded to 60% for payment.

Why is DA hike important for central government employees and pensioners?

Readers should understand that DA calculation is important as it helps decide the fitment factor under the upcoming 8th Central Pay Commission.

Why is fitment factor important for 8th Pay Commission salary hike?

In pay commission calculations, DA plays a crucial role in determining the fitment factor, which multiplies the existing basic pay. The role of fitment factor can be highlighted from the fact that it is multiplies basic pay. For an example, if basic pay is taken as 100, adding 60% DA makes it 160, thereby meaning that the minimum expected fitment factor could be 1.60, and experts feel it is unlikely to go below this level.

For those unversed, Dearness Allowance (DA) is a cost-of-living adjustment for inflation, used to determine the salary and pension of central government employees.

What would a high fitment factor mean for employees?

Readers should also note that a higher fitment factor (potentially 1.8 or 1.9) would significantly increase basic pay, pensions, HRA, Transport Allowance and other benefits, as these are calculated as a percentage of revised basic pay.

Note: Even if the 8th Pay Commission is assumed effective from the date of January 1, 2026, central government employees and pensioners should note that its implementation could take up to two years or more.

