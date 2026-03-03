Home

8th Pay Commission Big Update: If fitment factor is low, can central government employees expect highest ever pay increase?

Several central government employees assume that if the fitment factor is 2.5 or 2.8, their monthly salary will hike by 150 percent. Check what is the effect of DA merger and how it will affect salary hike.

8th Pay Commission Big Update: Amid all the talks regarding the 8th Pay Commission, the most discussed topic is the fitment factor as it plays a crucial role in hiking the salary of the central government employees and the pensions of pensioners. However, earlier commissions show that the fitment factor number can be misleading. According to several government employees, if the fitment factor is between 2.5 and 2.8 their monthly pay will jump by 150 percent or even more. The real hike is lower because of the dearness allowance merger effect.

Does The Fitment Factor Directly Affect Salary Hike?

It is a multiplier which is applied by the commission to employees’ basic pay in order to fix their basic salary under the revised pay structure.

However, employees are already receiving Dearness Allowance (DA), which is an inflation-linked component which is bound to increase every six months. Now, when the new commission is implemented, DA will reach 50 percent, 100 percent or 125 percent of the basic salary.

Notably, when the central government implement the 8th CPC, the total DA is first added to the basic salary and then the fitment factor is applied. The remaining balance portion becomes the real hike. Central government employees should also know that the 6th CPC gave them the highest real hike at 54 percent. The 7th CPC, on the other hand, gave one of the lowest salary hikes.

8th Pay Commission: Level 1 Salary Projection

Component Amount Current Basic Pay (Level 1) Rs 18,000 Expected DA (68%) Rs 12,240 Total Salary Before 8th CPC Rs 30,240

(68% of Rs 18,000 = Rs 12,240)

(Total = Rs 18,000 + Rs 12,240 = Rs 30,240)

Salary Scenarios Under 8th Pay Commission

Scenario Fitment Factor New Basic Pay Real Increase (Over Rs 30,240) Percentage Real Hike Scenario 1 1.9 Rs 34,200 Rs 3,960 13% Scenario 2 2.57 Rs 46,260 Rs 16,020 53% Scenario 3 2.86 Rs 51,480 Rs 21,240 70% Pay Commission vs Real Pay Increase Pay Commission Real Pay Increase (%) II CPC 14.20% III CPC 20.60% IV CPC 27.60% V CPC 31.00% VI CPC 54.00% VII CPC 14.30% Why DA Merger In Basic Pay Matters? It is to be noted that the higher the Dearness Allowance before implementation the smaller the hike as the central government employees are already receiving inflation compensation. • The fitment factor should add DA first then the excess becomes actual new income.

• This is the reason why 2.57× factor (in 7th CPC) resulted in just 14 percent hike in salary.

• The fitment factor applies only to basic pay.

