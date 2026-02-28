Home

8th Pay Commission Big Update: Minimum pay may rise by 66% – What is Aykroyd formula?

The proposal to broaden the ‘family unit’ under 8th Pay Commission is emerging as a major demand from central government employees.

8th Pay Commission Big Update: One of the primary demands of central government employees and pensioners is to expand the “family unit” under the 8th Pay Commission. If the Centre accepts the demand, it could significantly increase minimum pay structure, alter the crucial fitment factor and pensions. As the National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) drafting process is ongoing the single formula tweak could entirely change how salaries are fixed for over 1.2 crore employees and pensioners.

Why Is The 66% Demand Is Rising?

The National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) conducted a weeklong meeting in the national capital in order to fix the unified “Master Memorandum” for the 8th CPC. The central government announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, and requested staff representatives to share their suggestions. Bodies under the NC-JCM submitted their recommendations in March last year.

However, staff organisations expressed dissatisfaction on Terms of Reference (ToR), which was released on November 3 last year. The organisations raised the issue that many of their key demands were not included in the ToR. The NC-JCM Staff Side also submitted a detailed representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting amendments.

