8th Pay Commission BIG update: Modi government shares fresh info, says recommendations not submitted yet

Parliament was informed that the 8th Central Pay Commission, chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has not yet submitted its recommendations.

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8th Pay Commission: The government informed Parliament on Monday that the 8th Central Pay Commission has not yet submitted its final recommendations. Constituted on November 3, 2025, and chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission was given an 18-month tenure to complete its report. While interim reports may be submitted earlier for finalized matters, the government has not yet announced an official effective date for implementing the upcoming pay commission recommendations for central employees. Here are all the details you need to know about the update shared by the Modi government on 8th Pay Commission.

Big update for 35.77 lakh Central government civilian employees

Employee & Pensioner Numbers: As of March 1, 2026, the Central government employed approximately 35.77 lakh civilians. Meanwhile, non-defence pensioners and family pensioners totaled roughly 33.76 lakh as of December 31, 2025. Read more: 8th Pay Commission: Modi government speaks on fitment factor in Parliament for first time; details inside

Commission Mandate: The panel’s Terms of Reference task it with reviewing service conditions alongside adjustments to pay scales, allowances, pensions, and family pensions.

Current Operations: To gather input, the commission is actively conducting regional consultations with pensioner groups, employee unions, and service associations.

The 8th Pay Commission’s Delhi consultations concluded on Monday, marking another important stage in its exercise to gather views from Central government employees, pensioners, unions and other stakeholders. These meetings were attended by unions and associations registered in Delhi. Several other organisations, including the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO), have, over the past few months, submitted their own demands covering important aspects such as salary revisions, pensions, allowances and service conditions.

Expectations from 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission will take into account the views and grievances of all such prominent unions before finalising its recommendations and tentatively sending them to the Central government by May-June 2027.

What is the update on 8th Pay Commission fitment factor?

With several rounds of discussions still ahead, there is no final decision yet on the fitment factor, minimum pay or other major salary-related demands. The final recommendations will be issued only after the commission completes its consultation process and submits its report to the government.

What is the deadline for 8th Pay Commission report submission?

The deadline for submitting this information had already been extended from June 30 to July 31 after several departments sought more time. The extension has now ended, officially closing this phase of the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies)