8th Pay Commission big update: Panel meets Central govt employees, pensioners in Chennai; Puducherry next on schedule

The 8th Central Pay Commission kicked off official consultations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, engaging shortlisted employee unions and retiree associations to deliberate on key pay matrix and pension reform demands.

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8th Central Pay Commission big update: In a matter of big update for central government employees who are waiting for the report of 8th Central Pay Commission, the Commission (CPC) led by Chair Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai commenced its official two-day state consultation in Chennai on September 7, 2026, followed by a scheduled interaction in Puducherry on September 9. Only pre-approved employee federations, pensioner associations and defense and railway representative bodies that registered by the August 18 deadline were slotted to present key recommendations regarding fitment factors, allowances, and pension revisions. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent updates in the 8th Central Pay Commission.

The panel’s regional consultations aim to gather direct feedback from key stakeholder groups across the central workforce prior to drafting its formal report. Following the completion of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry legs, the 8th Central Pay Commission will continue its scheduled nationwide visits to evaluate salary structures, allowances and retirement benefits for central government personnel and defense forces.

8th Central Pay Commission has not submitted report yet: Govt

The 8th Central Pay Commission has not yet submitted its recommendations to the government, the Parliament was informed on Monday. The commission chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted by the government on November 3, 2025. It had been given 18 months from the date of its constitution to submit its recommendations. It may also submit interim reports on matters where recommendations are finalised earlier.

The effective date for the 8th Pay Commission recommendations has not been announced by the government.

Big update for 35.77 lakh Central government employees

The government said there were around 35.77 lakh Central government civilian employees as of March 1, 2026. The number of pensioners and family pensioners stood at around 33.76 lakh as of December 31, 2025, excluding defence pensioners.

The Terms of Reference require the commission to examine matters relating to pay revision, allowances, pension, family pension and service conditions. The commission is currently holding regional meetings with employee unions, service associations and pensioner organisations.

The 8th Pay Commission’s Delhi consultations concluded on Monday, marking another important stage in its exercise to gather views from Central government employees, pensioners, unions and other stakeholders. These meetings were attended by unions and associations registered in Delhi.

The 8th Pay Commission will take into account the views and grievances of all such prominent unions before finalising its recommendations and tentatively sending them to the Central government by May-June 2027.