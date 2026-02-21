Home

Business

8th Pay Commission BIG UPDATE: When will government employees get their salary hike, arrears?

8th Pay Commission BIG UPDATE: When will government employees get their salary hike, arrears?

8th Pay Commission BIG UPDATE: The big question among Central government employees and pensioners remains: when will the 8th Pay Commission be implemented and when will arrears actually reach their bank accounts?

8th Pay Commission BIG UPDATE: When will government employees get their salary hike, arrears?

8th Pay Commission BIG UPDATE: Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will hike their salaries and pensions. One of the big questions among the employees and pensioners is when the latest Commission will be implemented and when arrears will be paid? Notably, the central government has already approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th CPC in November last year. The central government has already appointed a chairperson and some members of the panel who are preparing the recommendations. The panel has 18 months to submit the report. However, the final implementation date has still not been announced.

8th Pay Commission: When Will It Be Implemented?

It is worth mentioning that the central government has not fixed an implementation date. Considering the earlier recommendations, the revised structure is expected to take effect from January 1, 2026 as the term of the 7th pay commission ended on December 31, 2025.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary clarified in the parliament that the 8th pay commission – as per the November 2, 2025, resolution—will submit its report to the central government within 18 months.

8th Pay Commission: When Will Employees Get Arrears?

Even after the report is submitted, the 8th Pay Commission’s implementation will take time. However, after the approval of the recommendations, the arrears will be dispersed and are expected to be calculated from January 1 this year.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to CA Manish Mishra, Founder, GenZCFO, “Arrears will likely be computed from January 1, 2026, the date that has been set as the end date for the 7th Pay Commission, even if payment is actually made later after the commission’s recommendations are cleared.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.