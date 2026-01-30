8th Pay Commission BIG Update: These states likely to implement salary hike for government employees, pensioners

Home

8th Pay Commission Update: Stronger states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Assam are expected to implement the much-awaited commission before other states.

8th Pay Commission Update: With the beginning of 2026, speculation has increased among government employees and pensioners regarding the implementation of the much-awaited 8th Pay Commission. The recent estimates indicate that the salaries and pensions of government employees are expected to witness a significant hike once the new commission is implemented. However, the central government has yet to announce the implementation timeline. It is expected that the 8th Pay Commission will be first implemented in economically stronger states, just as the previous commission was. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Assam are likely to implement the commission earlier.

8th Pay Commission Update: UP, Maharashtra To Lead Early Implementation

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh is likely to be among the earliest states to roll out the recommendations because of its government workforce and its full acceptance of the Centre’s Pay Commission proposals. Maharashtra’s strong financial position is also expected to speed up the implementation process in the state.

8th Pay Commission Update: Assam Has Already Announced The Implementation

It is to be noted that Assam has already declared that it will implement the recommendations of the latest commission in the coming months. Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are also expected to implement the 8th Pay Commission soon. Employees of the state who accept the central government’s proposal in full will witness the significant jump in salary of government employees and retired employees.

As per officials familiar with the development, the 8th Pay Commission, once approved, will cover all the grades. The lower grades are expected to witness significant gains if the fitment factor is set higher.

8th Pay Commission: Who Gains Most

The major element of the fresh revision is the fitment factor. It will determine how the current basic pay is converted into the new salary framework.

Higher fitment factor means a major rise in salary, Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA).

The main focus of the Pay Commission is to align the salaries of government employees with rising inflation.

With inflation continuing to impact household budgets, a salary hike is seen as a major relief.

As approvals and parliamentary processes are still pending for the commission, trade unions are demanding immediate implementation of the new pay structure.

Based on previous pay commission trends, states that move early are likely to roll out the changes soon. However, they also have to wait for Centre’s approval.

