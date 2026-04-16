Home

Business

8th Pay Commission big update: Unions demand Rs 69000 minimum salary, 6% yearly hike

8th Pay Commission big update: Unions demand Rs 69000 minimum salary, 6% yearly hike

8th Pay Commission big update: The proposals focus on higher basic pay, better pension security and improved allowances.

8th Pay Commission big update: Unions demand Rs 69000 minimum salary, 6% yearly hike

8th Pay Commission big update: The Central Government employees are expected to see a big change in their salaries and other benefits if their demands are accepted by the 8th Pay Commission. A proposal has been submitted by the draft committee of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) (NC-JCM), in which it proposes changes to be implemented from this year itself, as per a report by The Economic Times. The proposals aim to increase the basic pay of the government employees and strengthen pension security and improve allowances, considering the rising living costs and changing family needs.

8th Pay Commission big update: Minimum Pay, Fitment Factor And Timeline

The major demand of the employees is a sharp jump in minimum basic pay to Rs 69,000. The committee has proposed a fitment factor of 3.83, which, if implemented, would hike existing salaries and pensions, the report said. The committee also suggested to implement all the revision from January this year, without any delay.

It has also proposed an annual increment of 6 precent, higher than the current rate. The focus is to match the salaries of the government employes with the inflation.

8th Pay Commission big update: Changes In Pay Structure

The draft suggested that the current pay matrix should be simplified. It further suggests merging 18 levels under the 7th CPC into seven broader pay scales. The committee states that these would make career growth smoother.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The table shared with the memorandum features an example of salary rise across the levels. For instance, the lowest pay level (Rs 18,000) could go up to Rs 69,000. The next levels could witness the basic pay rising to Rs 83,200 and Rs 1.12 lakh after adding the existing levels.

The report stated that the mid-level employees’ basic pay (1.35 lakh) may increase to over Rs 2.15 lakh. However, the employees will see the hike depending on their position. Similarly, the same fitment factor would apply on higher levels.

Notably, the entire pay structure is being modified in order to offer higher starting salaries at each stage.

8th Pay Commission big update: Promotions And Job Benefits

The major demand of the employees is to reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme for employees who joined after January 1, 2004

The committee proposes fixing pensions at 67 percent of the last drawn salary,

Family pension should be 50 percent.

Every employee is eligible for at least five promotions or financial upgrades in a 30-year service period.

Pension should be reviewed and revised in every five years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.