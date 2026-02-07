Home

8th Pay Commission Big Update: What’s the current status, when will salaries, pensions of central government employees be implemented?

The Budget 2026 speech has disappointed Central government employees and pensioners, as the Finance Minister made no announcement on a salary hike under the 8th Central Pay Commission. The unions have warned of a pan-India strike on February 12. Check the latest update here.

8th Pay Commission Update: Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for a salary hike and pensions, but the date of the implementation is not yet clear as the process remains ongoing. After the Budget 2026 announcement, the employees got more agitated as there was no announcement on a salary hike under the 8th Central Pay Commission. The unions have warned of a pan-India strike on February 12 unless the PM Modi-led government opens meaningful talks on the 8th CPC and staffing issues. A letter has also been written to the Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW) to the cabinet secretary seeking immediate talks.

As per the latest update, the 8th Pay Commission has started the process and a dedicated office has been allotted to the commission in the Chandralok Building located in Delhi’s Janpath. The process of recruiting employees through deputation is going on and the notification has already been issued.

8th Pay Commission: What Is The Date For Recommendation Submission

The Central Government stated that the formation of the 8th Pay Commission was notified through a resolution dated November 3 last year. Rules state that the commission has a total of 18 months (from the date of notification) to submit its recommendations to the government for review. The deadline is by mid-2027. Almost three months have passed, and 15 months remain.

