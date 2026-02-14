Home

8th Pay Commission SCAM: Fraudsters run major cyber crime in the name of 8th CPC, Modi government issues warning, says…

The scamsters are sending WhatsApp messages to government employees. The message claims that the employees can check their revised salary after the 8th Pay Commission by downloading a file.

8th Pay Commission Update: There have been a lot of discussions over the 8th Pay Commission for the past 4-5 months. Millions of Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission and salary hike. However, amid these discussions, a major scam has surfaced. The information was shared by the cyber agency Cyber Dost, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

‘Salary Calculate’ Scam

Salary Calculate is a new cyber fraud that has emerged in the country, via this scam through which people’s bank accounts are being emptied. According to the reports, this scam is specifically targeting government employees. Taking advantage of the buzz around the 8th Pay Commission, cyber criminals are luring victims by promising details about salary hikes.

WhatsApp Messages in the Name of the 8th Pay Commission

The scamsters are sending WhatsApp messages to government employees. The message claims that the employees can check their revised salary after the 8th Pay Commission by downloading a file. Along with the message, an APK file is attached, often named something like “Salary Calculator” to make it appear trustworthy.

How Does It Work?

As soon as a person downloads and installs the .APK file on their mobile phone, control of the device can fall into the hands of cybercriminals.

The fake app can access personal information, banking details, and even OTPs.

This enables fraudsters to withdraw money directly from bank accounts.

Government Never Sends APK Files via WhatsApp

Cyber security agencies have clearly stated that the government never sends .APK files through WhatsApp or any other messaging app. Downloading apps from unverified sources is extremely dangerous. Such files often contain malware that can lead to data theft and bank fraud.

