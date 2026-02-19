Home

8th Pay Commission Alert: Centre issues urgent warning after scammers target government employees, asks them not to...

The Central government took to social media and warned its employees about this new cyber fraud. It has also explained how to stay protected from the scam.

Central employees to get salary hike soon? Modi government makes the website live

New Delhi: The Central Government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission and eagerly observing the developments regarding the 8th Pay Commission, as the news about a large pay revision is gaining momentum. However, the employees are reportedly facing a new kind of online scam. According to the reports, the scammers are deceiving people by claiming they can provide details about the salary hike employees would receive under the 8th Pay Commission.

Stay Alert for Scammers: Government

According to information shared by the Cyber Dost (CyberdostI4C) social media handle, many government employees are receiving WhatsApp messages containing a link to download an APK file. The link falsely claims that downloading the file will help employees check the estimated salary increase under the 8th Pay Commission.

What Does the Message Say?

Cyber Dost (CyberdostI4C) said in a post on X, “Government employees are being sent WhatsApp messages asking them to click on a link and download an APK file to check their estimated salary hike under the 8th Pay Commission. As soon as the APK file is installed, fraudsters gain complete access to the mobile phone.”

Here are some of the important details:

The government never sends APK files via WhatsApp.

Downloading APK files from unknown sources can be dangerous.

Always visit the official government website for any information related to salary, pension, or the Pay Commission queries.

Do not click on unknown links.

Never share your OTP, PIN, or password with anyone.

Do not install any app, including screen-sharing apps, on someone else’s advice.

Verify information with a family member or your bank branch before taking any action.

APK Files Are Extremely Dangerous

As per the social media posts, the central government employees are receiving WhatsApp messages claiming that their salary can be calculated as per the 8th Pay Commission. It is important to note that these messages are fake and ask users to download an APK file.

Once the APK file is installed, scammers gain access to the employee’s mobile phone. After that, money is withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

