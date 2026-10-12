8th Pay Commission Big Update: DA hikes strengthen demand for higher Fitment Factor of government employees

New Delhi: In a significant development, the dearness allowance has spiked from 46 percent to 60 percent in 30 months from July 2023 to January 2026. This 14-percentage-point jump is now the arithmetic backdrop to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC)’s most watched number: the fitment factor.
On October 8, the three-member 8th Pay Commission panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, held its consultative meeting in Bengaluru. The Commission will next hold key discussions in Mumbai on 22 and 23 October. It is important to note that over the last 11 months, since the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025, the panel has held several important meetings across India, including in Delhi, Ladakh, West Bengal and Puducherry.
Recently, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers (CCGEW) told Department of Expenditure that DA is revised twice a year in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the various Pay Commissions.
CCGEW letter highlighted the rising DA since 2023: 46 percent from July 2023, 50 percent from January 2024, 53% from July 2024, 55 percent from January 2025, 58 percent from July 2025 and 60 percent from January 2026. “Thus, within the recent period, DA/DR has moved substantially upward, from 46% to the present 60%, reflecting the cumulative effect of price movements,” CCGEW said.
“Although Dearness Allowance provides partial protection against inflation, the gap between periodic pay revisions and the continuously rising cost of living, results in erosion of real wages and pensions,” the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) said in its memorandum.
The Ministerial Staff Association went after the formula itself, saying, “The existing Dearness Allowance (DA) mechanism does not fully capture the ‘Need-Based’ requirements for a modern family unit.”
The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) has also stated the erosion as a fact of the pay cycle, saying, “Revision of pay after a gap of 10 years has eroded real value of the salary”.
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