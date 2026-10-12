8th Pay Commission Big Update: DA hikes strengthen demand for higher Fitment Factor of government employees

CCGEW letter said that the spike DA since 2023: 46 percent from July 2023, 50 percent from January 2024, 53% from July 2024, 55 percent from January 2025, 58 percent from July 2025 and 60 percent from January 2026.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the dearness allowance has spiked from 46 percent to 60 percent in 30 months from July 2023 to January 2026. This 14-percentage-point jump is now the arithmetic backdrop to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC)’s most watched number: the fitment factor.

On October 8, the three-member 8th Pay Commission panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, held its consultative meeting in Bengaluru. The Commission will next hold key discussions in Mumbai on 22 and 23 October. It is important to note that over the last 11 months, since the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025, the panel has held several important meetings across India, including in Delhi, Ladakh, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Recently, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers (CCGEW) told Department of Expenditure that DA is revised twice a year in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the various Pay Commissions.

CCGEW letter highlighted the rising DA since 2023: 46 percent from July 2023, 50 percent from January 2024, 53% from July 2024, 55 percent from January 2025, 58 percent from July 2025 and 60 percent from January 2026. “Thus, within the recent period, DA/DR has moved substantially upward, from 46% to the present 60%, reflecting the cumulative effect of price movements,” CCGEW said.

How rising DA is shaping fitment factor demands

As per the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers (CCGEW), DA increased from 46 percent in July 2023 to 50 percent in January 2024

53 percent in July 2024, 55 percent in January 2025, 58 percent in July 2025 and 60 percent in January 2026.

These numbers highlight the cumulative impact of price movements.

The fitment factor is a multiplier applied to existing basic pay to determine revised basic pay under a new pay structure.

The 7th Pay Commission recommended a factor of 2.57, and the 6th Pay Commission adopted a fitment factor of 1.86.

Several employee unions have proposed higher figures for the 8th Pay Commission.

The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) staff side, for example, has sought a fitment factor of 3.833 and a minimum basic pay of ₹69,000.

Bharat Pensioners Samaj has also proposed a factor of 3.83, while the Ministerial Staff Association, Survey of India, has sought a factor of 3.61.

These demands showcase unions’ shared aspiration to bring changes to address rising inflation.

Unions have also urged the 8th Pay Commission panel to focus on DA merger and periodic pay revisions, to address the same issue slightly differently.

“Although Dearness Allowance provides partial protection against inflation, the gap between periodic pay revisions and the continuously rising cost of living, results in erosion of real wages and pensions,” the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) said in its memorandum.

The Ministerial Staff Association went after the formula itself, saying, “The existing Dearness Allowance (DA) mechanism does not fully capture the ‘Need-Based’ requirements for a modern family unit.”

The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) has also stated the erosion as a fact of the pay cycle, saying, “Revision of pay after a gap of 10 years has eroded real value of the salary”.