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8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Good news for central employees as the Modi government plans a massive HRA hike along with salary, details here

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Good news for central employees as the Modi government plans a massive HRA hike along with salary, details here

8th Pay Commission: In this memorandum, a major demand has been made to increase the basic salary of entry-level (Level-1) employees from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000.

8th Pay Commission Big Update: 60% dearness allowance likely to decide new fitment factor

New Delhi: In a significant development, the 8th Pay Commission is planning for meetings in cities like Delhi and Pune as the deadline for submitting the suggestions to the commission is inching closer. According to the reports, the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM, staff side) has submitted its detailed “common memorandum” to the commission after an extensive exercise.

A comprehensive overhaul and substantial increase in HRA have been called for by NC-JCM in its memorandum submitted to the government. If these demands are accepted, employees across all levels—from Pay Level 1 to Level 18—could see a significant jump in their salaries. Notably, employees living in smaller cities (Z category) are expected to benefit the most.

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Here are some of the key details:

In this memorandum, a major demand has been made to increase the basic salary of entry-level (Level-1) employees from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000.

There is also a proposal to reduce the current 18 pay levels to 7.

Among several demands, one key issue highlighted is the revision of HRA (House Rent Allowance).

According to the 7th Pay Commission rules, when Dearness Allowance (DA) crossed 25 percent, HRA rates were revised from 24 percent, 16 percent, and 8 percent to 27 percent, 18 percent, and 9 percent.

When DA reaches 50%, HRA rates become 30%, 20%, and 10% for X, Y, and Z category cities respectively. Since DA has now crossed 50%, these rates are currently applicable.

The government has also ensured that HRA does not fall below a minimum threshold. Based on the minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000, the minimum HRA is set at ₹5,400 for X category cities, ₹3,600 for Y category cities, and Rs 1,800 for Z category cities.

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