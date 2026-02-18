Home

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: These employees and pensioners not to get salary hike, pension revision, and allowances

Contractual and temporary employees who are not covered under the Central Civil Services rules are unlikely to receive direct benefits.

8th Pay Commission latest Upadate

8th Pay Commission: The eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is likely to have come into effect on January 1, 2026, but reportedly over one crore central government employees and pensioners will continue under the seventh panel framework until the new structure is approved and notified. Expectations are rising regarding a possible salary hike, changes in the fitment factor, allowances, and pension revision. However, it is important to note that the Central Government has not yet officially announced the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC). At present, it remains a matter of speculation and anticipation.

If the 8th Pay Commission is constituted, it will review the salary structure, fitment factor, allowances, and pension framework of central government employees. The similar to the recommendations implemented under the 7th Pay Commission in 2016. Based on the existing rules, certain categories will not directly benefit from the 8th Pay Commission.

Which employees will not get the benefit?

Employees in the private sector do not fall under its ambit.

The recommendations of the Pay Commission apply only to Central Government employees.

State government employees.

They will benefit only if their respective state governments decide to adopt the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission

Employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

These organizations have a separate pay structure, and unless the concerned PSU implements the Central Pay Commission’s recommendations, employees will not receive direct benefits.

Employees of autonomous bodies will benefit only if they follow the Central Government’s pay rules.

It is important to note that the Central Government pensioners generally receive the benefit of Pay Commission revisions. However, final eligibility will depend on the rules specified in the official government notification.

Here are some of the key details:

At present, no official notification has been issued regarding the 8th Pay Commission.

Employees and pensioners are advised to rely only on official government announcements and avoid rumors.

It is estimated that over 50 lakh Central Government employees within the scope of the 8th Pay Commission.

More than 69 lakh pensioners will also fall within the scope of the 8th Pay Commission.

