8th Pay Commission Bengaluru Update: Key meeting today, check who can apply and the deadline here

New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission is set to hold a two-day visit to Bengaluru on October 7 and 8, 2026. It is important to note that the meetings are part of its wider consultation exercise across the country. The visit is aimed at collecting regional inputs on salaries, allowances and retirement benefits. Central government employee unions and pensioner organisations in Karnataka that want to meet the commission have until September 18 to submit their applications online.
According to the reports, the Bengaluru consultation meetings are intended specifically for representative organisations and other stakeholders based in Karnataka that want to put forward their demands directly before the commission.
It is important to note that the organisations seeking a meeting with the commission during its October 7–8 Bengaluru consultations must have submitted a formal memorandum to the panel in advance.
They must also be appearing before the commission for the first time, with organisations that took part in earlier consultation rounds excluded from the current process.
The commission was formally established on Nov. 3, 2025, and has been given 18 months to complete its work. This puts the deadline for submitting its recommendations in May 2027. Once the final report is submitted, revised pay scales and pension benefits are expected to be rolled out across government departments by 2029 or 2030.
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