8th Pay Commission Big Update: Salary to be hiked by 338 percent? IRTSA submits proposal, check key details inside

According to the proposal, IRTSA has recommended five different fitment factors, with the potential for a salary hike of up to 338% for senior government officials.

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8th Pay Commission (File Image)

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA) has reportedly submitted a new five-level fitment factor plan to the 8th Pay Commission. The proposal has become a major talking point, as reports suggest that if it receives approval, the salaries of top government officials could increase by as much as 338 percent. According to the proposal, IRTSA has recommended five different fitment factors, with the potential for a salary hike of up to 338% for senior government officials.

It is important to note that if the commission accepts this proposal, it could completely change the salary structure for central government services. The 8th Pay Commission has already started discussions with employee unions, and this particular proposal is getting a lot of attention because of its potential impact.

ALSO READ: OPS update ahead of 8th Pay Commission, major relief expected for central government employees

Here are some of the key details:

If accepted, an employee’s salary could increase from 192 percent up to a maximum of 338 percent, depending on their ‘pay level’.

This is very different from previous pay commissions, which usually relied on a single, uniform fitment factor for all employees.

According to the Asianet news report, IRTSA has recommended different fitment factors for various pay levels instead of a single factor.

They argue that higher responsibilities, technical skills, and supervisory roles should be recognised and rewarded with higher multipliers.

8th Pay Commission: The Fitment Factor

A fitment factor is simply the multiplier used to revise salaries under a Pay Commission. The formula is straightforward:

{New Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay X Fitment Factor}

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was fixed at 2.57. Now, employee unions across sectors are demanding much higher numbers. Some organisations have sought a 3.83 fitment factor. Others have gone even beyond that.

The proposed 5-level formula

IRTSA has recommended the following fitment factors for different pay levels:

Pay Level 1–5: 2.92

Level 6–8: 3.50

Level 9–12: 3.80

Level 13–16: 4.09

Level 17–18: 4.38

Here we have tried to explain the math behind the 338 percent salary hike. The moot point of discussion is the proposed 4.38 fitment factor for Level 17 and 18, which includes the highest-ranking officials in the central government.

Currently, the starting basic pay at Level-18 is Rs 2.5 lakh per month. Applying a 4.38 fitment factor would push the revised basic pay to nearly Rs 10.95 lakh per month.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the calculation:

Current Basic Pay: Rs 2,50,000

Proposed Fitment Factor: 4.38

Revised Basic Pay: Rs 10,95,000

This means an almost 338 percent increase in just the basic pay, even before adding Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), travel allowance, and other benefits.