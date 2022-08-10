8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: As there is no significance of setting up 8th pay commission panel in 2022, sources at the Central government on Wednesday told CNBC-TV18 that the 8th Pay Commission recommendations will be implemented from 2026 only.Also Read - Is Centre Considering to Set Up 8th Pay Commission For Govt Employees? What Minister Said

“Pay panels are set up 2 years prior to rollout of recommendations. Hence, it’s premature to ask about it in 2022. Government will decide on the 8th pay panel at an appropriate time,” sources told the TV channel. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: These States Hike Dearness Allowance of Govt Employees, Increase Their Salary

Earlier this week, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the government is not considering setting up 8th Pay Commission for government employees. Also Read - Dearness Allowance Hike: Will Centre Increase DA Rate For Govt Employees This I-Day?

“No such proposal is under consideration with the government for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission for the central government employees,” Chaudhary said in a written reply.

Giving details, Pankaj said the Chairman of the 7th Pay Commission had recommended that the matrix may be reviewed periodically without waiting for the long period of ten years.

“To compensate central government employees for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, dearness allowances (DA) is paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every six months on the basis of rate of inflation as per All lndia Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers released by Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour & Employment,” he said.

It must be noted that the Centre had set up 7th Pay Commission in February, 2014 and the recommendations of the panel are in effect since January 1, 2016.