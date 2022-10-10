8th Pay Commission Latest News: Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, speculations are rife that the Narendra Modi-led Centre planning to set up the 8th Pay Commission for government employees soon. The rumours come nearly 2 months after the government issued a clarification which stated, “No such proposal is under consideration with the government for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission for the central government employees.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana BIG Update: These Farmers Will Not Get 12th Installment. Check Release Date, Time And Other Details

The Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had stated this while responding to a question if the government proposes to ensure a timely constitution of the Pay Commission for central government employees so that it could be implemented on January 1, 2026. The government had set up 7th Pay Commission in February, 2014. The recommendations of the panel have been effective from January 1, 2016.

How 8th Pay Commission Will Benefit Central Govt Employees

If the reports come true and government forms the 8th pay commission, salary of government employees might see a huge hike.

If the government accepts the demand of the employee union, their minimum wage will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

Besides, the fitment factor may go up to 3.68 times.

For the unversed, Pay Commission for employees is implemented once in a decade. As per the trends seen through the implementation of 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, the general expectation is that 8th Pay Commission would be constituted in 2023, with its recommendations being implemented in 2026.

However, the trend could not necessarily be confirmed as the setting up of Pay Commission in 2023 would remain at the discretion of the then central government, which would normally be ending its tenure in early 2024.