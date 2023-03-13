Home

Will 7th Pay Commission be Replaced With 8th Pay Commission For Central Govt Employees in 2024?

7th Pay Commission Latest News: In general, the pay commission rules are changed for government employees every 10 years.

7th Pay Commission: If these reports come true, then the 8th Pay Commission replacing the 7th Pay Commission could be made by 2024-end.

8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Even as the Central government employees are waiting for an announcement on DA hike anytime soon, a report by DNA said there is an increasing buzz around considerations on the 8th Pay Commission. The buzz comes as there has been a strong demand for talks of replacement of 7th Pay Commission rules with 8th Pay for a long time.

According to earlier reports, the Centre was supposed to make an announcement regarding 8th Pay Commission implementation plan during Union Budget 2023. However, no such announcement was made.

Now, the latest reports have again sparked expectations among government employees regarding the 8th Pay Commission.

In general, the pay commission rules are changed for government employees every 10 years. This pattern was observed in the implementations of the 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions.

When will 8th Pay Commission be implemented?

Even though there is no official announcement on the 8th Pay Commission, recent reports claim that the Centre may start work on it and make an announcement in 2024. The DNA report claimed that the Centre may make the announcement on 8th Pay Commission ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 to bring a massive pre-poll boost for lakhs of government employees. However, the talks in this regard will reach a serious stage after the election results are declared and a new government is formed.

However, if these reports come true, then the 8th Pay Commission replacing the 7th Pay Commission could be made by 2024-end. And if it is implemented, then the recommendations could be implemented by 2026. After it is implemented, the 8th Pay Commission will give government employees a massive pay boost from the lowest to highest levels in salary scale.

4% DA hike anytime soon

The Central government employees are now waiting for an announcement on DA hike and an official at the ministry of Finance said that there could be 4 per cent DA hike by next week as the paperwork is still underway.

