8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Will Modi government exclude employees retired before Dec 31, 2025 from pension revision? Finmin says…

New Delhi: Will those who retired on or before December 31, 2025 be covered under the new pension revision? This question has been bothering lakhs of central government pensioners ever since the Modi government notified the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on November 3, 2025. The concern rose even more after the Finance Act, 2025, validated existing pension rules, paving the way for speculation in some sections that a distinction might be created between old and new pensioners.

Government addresses concern:

In the Lok Sabha, a member specifically asked, “Whether the Central Government pensioners who have retired on or before 31st December, 2025, are likely to be covered for revision of their pension under the 8th Central Pay Commission?” It is important to note this was part of a broader set of questions regarding possible differentiation among pensioners based on their date of retirement and the functioning of the 8th CPC.

What did the Finance Ministry say?

Pankaj Choudhary, Minister of State for Finance, in the Lok Sabha clarified the government’s stand. The government said, “The 8th CPC has been mandated to make its recommendations on Pay, Allowances, Pension, etc. of the central government employees.”

This means the 8th Pay Commission’s mandate clearly includes pension along with pay and allowances.

The Finance Ministry also clarified that “The Part-IV of Finance Act, 2025 has validated the existing Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules and principles governing pension liabilities… and does not alter or change existing Civil or Defence pensions.”

The government further stated that pension-related issues are regulated under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 and the Central Civil Services (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, 2023. Revisions in pension are implemented through general orders issued by the Central Government, including those based on the accepted recommendations of a Pay Commission.

Why did pension revision concerns grow?

The anxiety among pensioners began soon after the notification of the 8th CPC and the passage of the Finance Act, 2025.

‘Salary Calculate’ Scam

Salary Calculate is a new cyber fraud that has emerged in the country, via this scam through which people’s bank accounts are being emptied. According to the reports, this scam is specifically targeting government employees. Taking advantage of the buzz around the 8th Pay Commission, cyber criminals are luring victims by promising details about salary hikes.

WhatsApp Messages in the Name of the 8th Pay Commission

The scamsters are sending WhatsApp messages to government employees. The message claims that the employees can check their revised salary after the 8th Pay Commission by downloading a file. Along with the message, an APK file is attached, often named something like “Salary Calculator” to make it appear trustworthy.

