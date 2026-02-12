Home

8th Pay Commission Update: Modi government launches official website, invites suggestions from…, direct link here

8th Pay Commission Big Update: In a significant development, the Modi government has asked for suggestions from the employees regarding the 8th Pay Commission. The officials have launched a dedicated website for the employees to share their suggestions. The 8th Pay Commission website has recently gone live at https://8cpc.gov.in/, where the government is inviting inputs and suggestions from concerned individuals and stakeholders.

It is important to note that the Central government had announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025. Months later, on November 3 last year, the Ministry of Finance formally notified it. The Centre has also approved the Terms of Reference (ToR), granting the 8th CPC a deadline of 18 months to submit its recommendations for revising salaries, pensions, and other allowances related to Central Government employees and pensioners.

The website states, “The 8th Central Pay Commission seeks views/opinions/inputs for better understanding. These inputs are being invited in a structured manner through an 18-question questionnaire hosted on the MyGov.in web portal.” The government has also assured that the names of respondents will not be disclosed, and the analysis of the questionnaire responses will be conducted on an aggregate, non-attributable basis.”

8th Pay Commission Website:

The Modi government had recently launched the 8th Pay Commission website — https://8cpc.gov.in/.

The government is now seeking feedback and inputs from ministries, departments, Central Government employees, and pensioners.

According to the website, these suggestions and inputs will help the Commission make well-informed recommendations.

8th Pay Commission: Who can send suggestions?

The government has invited suggestions from various departments, ministries, individuals, and stakeholders. According to the website, “Responses have been sought from ministries, departments, states/UTs, government employees, employees of Union Territories, judicial officers, officers/staff of courts, members of regulatory bodies, serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academics, and associations or unions of employees.”

