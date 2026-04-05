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8th Pay Commission BIG update: Salaries of government employees may rise by up to 34 percent, Centre says committee will review...

8th Pay Commission BIG update: Salaries of government employees may rise by up to 34 percent, Centre says committee will review…

While addressing the Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the committee will review the pay structure and submit its report within a stipulated time.

8th pay commission

8th Pay Commission: Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for a hike in their salaries and pensions. According to the reports, the Modi government is likely to implement the 8th Pay Commission soon. This paves the way for a possible hike in salaries, pensions, and allowances of lakhs of central government employees from January 2026.

It is important to note that the Finance Ministry has already confirmed in Parliament that the government has set up the Eighth Central Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. While addressing the Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the committee will review the pay structure and submit its report within a stipulated time.

Chaudhary said that the commission will submit its recommendations on various issues like pay, allowances, and pension within 18 months of its establishment.

Here are some of the key details:

The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is likely to lead to a hike in government salaries and pensions of 30 to 34 per cent.

The 8th Pay Commission will directly benefit over 1.10 crore employees and pensioners.

Experts believe that changes to the “fitment factor” and restructuring of the “pay matrix” could result in salary increases that are either higher than or at least comparable to those granted by previous Pay Commissions.

According to reports, the Commission is considering fixing the ‘fitment factor’ at 2.57.

This is likely to lead to a significant increase in the salaries of central government employees and pensioners.

Once approved, it will benefit about 49 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

The ‘fitment factor’ is a multiplier used to determine the basic salary of an employee. An increase in this will increase the basic salary.

As a result, the increase in basic salary will also increase allowances like dearness allowance and house rent allowance.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted in November 2025, and the Commission has been given 18 months to submit its report. The Commission’s recommendations are expected to be published by June 2027. However, the effective date for implementation of these recommendations has been considered to be January 1, 2026, which will result in the employees getting their dues.

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