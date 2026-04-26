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8th Pay Commission news: Will minimum salaries increase to Rs 72,000? Key meeting in Delhi from...

8th Pay Commission news: Will minimum salaries increase to Rs 72,000? Key meeting in Delhi from…

If reports are to be believed then there is a push to raise the minimum salary to Rs 72,000. The calculation of a minimum salary depends on several factors, including grade, allowances, and level.

8th Pay Commission update

The 8th Pay Commission is yet to be implemented with the Commission preparing a detailed report. It will submit the report to the government within 28 months, after which it will be implemented. Meanwhile, the employee organisation is currently offering suggestions on what changes the Commission should make under the 8th Pay Commission.

The National Council of Workers’ Unions (NC-JCM) recently called for the minimum salary under the 8th Pay Commission to be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000, with a fitment factor of 3.83. Now, reports indicate there is a push to raise the minimum salary further to Rs 72,000 and the fitment factor to 4.0.

Will the minimum salary increase to Rs 72,000?

Notably, this is not the official demand figure as per a report by India Today. The report suggests this appears to be speculative. For some employee categories, projected salaries may reach nearly Rs 72,000, and that figure may have been picked up as significant. But it should not be confused with the formal demand for the minimum basic salary.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Good news for central employees as the Modi government plans a massive HRA hike along with salary, details here

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The calculation of a minimum salary depends on several factors, including grade, allowances, and level. Thus, Rs 72,000 is unlikely to become a minimum salary. It may seem like a public statement, but it is not a proposal or an accurate calculation.

The government has not yet finalised any pay structure under the 8th Pay Commission. Recommendations will be framed after discussions with employee representatives and other stakeholders, while any salary revision will require official clearance before being rolled out.

8th Pay Commission key meeting

The 8th Pay Commission will be holding meetings in Delhi from April 28 to April 30. They’ll discuss salary structures, pension benefits, and service issues with employee unions and associations.

The announcement was made in an official notice (No. 25/2/2026-App/8CPC). In the notice, the Commission said that they will try to fit in as many unions and associations as possible during these dates. But with a tight schedule, they can’t accept every request.

What did the notice state?

The notice added that consultations will continue beyond Delhi. “The Commission plans to hold more meetings in Delhi and in different states and UTs over the coming months, and updates will be shared on the Commission’s website.”

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Pension boost, Rs 75 lakh gratuity cap, Minimum salary hike and fitment factor revision among top demands by employee body

These meetings are a key part of how the Pay Commission works. They collect input from unions, associations, and other stakeholders before making recommendations on pay, allowances, and working conditions for central government employees and pensioners.

The Commission said consultations will continue in phases over the next few months, across many states and Union Territories. This ensures more people can join in before the final recommendations come out.

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