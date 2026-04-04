Home

Business

8th pay commission update: Central employee body pushes for Old Pension Scheme, other key demands | Check details

8th pay commission update: Central employee body pushes for Old Pension Scheme, other key demands | Check details

The Staff Side of the National Council has been pushing for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) ahead of the 8th Pay Commission. Here's a list of changes that the Staff Side has demanded

8th Pay Commission Update: Why are employee unions demanding NPS, UPS rollback? Why could Commission face pressure?

In a significant development ahead of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) consultations, the Staff Side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) has approached the Commission, highlighting major issues in the current memorandum submission process. The letter

There has been a major push for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a move that could significantly affect an employee’s post-retirement security. The Staff Side’s communication has been sent by Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary, Staff Side, NC JCM, to Secretary Pankaj Jain of the 8th CPC.

Push for OPS

One of the most important demands is the rollback of the pension systems, including the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). In its argument, the Staff Side states that you should instead have access to a defined-benefit pension under OPS, which guarantees a stable income after retirement.

The letter states, “Government employees should not be subjected to a contributory pension scheme.” This could change how retirement planning works, shifting risk away from you back to the system. It also includes a dedicated section for pension-related issues, addressing pension revision and parity, restoration of commuted pension, and welfare measures for retirees.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Demands raised by the Staff Side

More space to explain concerns – The body has described the current 500-word (3,500-character) limit as too restrictive and has proposed raising it to a minimum of 1,000 words per theme for more detailed and data-driven submissions.

Clear structure for answering questions – The letter states that there is a lack of clarity in addressing sub-parts within each theme. Thus, it has sought a structured format and said that respondents should be able to answer each sub-question systematically.

Dedicated section for pensioners – The Staff Side has called for inclusion of pensioners’ concerns with key areas including pension revision and parity, restoration of commuted pension, and welfare measures for retirees.

Focus on women employees’ welfare – A separate section has been proposed for women-centric issues like workplace safety, maternity benefits, menstrual welfare, Child Care Leave (CCL), and also gender equity policies.

Department-specific issues – The letter highlights that different government departments face unique challenges. The letter suggests allowing separate submissions for department-level concerns. It also talks about better and more targeted policy formulation.

Extension of submission deadline – The Staff Side has sought more time for consultations and proposed a new deadline for memorandum submission as May 31, saying that consultations will be needed with affiliates across the country.

Fewer technical restrictions – The letter also flagged technical limitations concerning memorandum submission, as the current limit is only 2 MB. There is a demand to increase this to 10 MB, which would allow you to include reports, annexures, and supporting data.

Multiple ways to submit your views – Instead of relying only on online submissions, the Staff Side wants options like email and physical submission, making it easier for you to participate regardless of technical constraints.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.