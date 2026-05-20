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OPS update ahead of 8th Pay Commission, major relief expected for central government employees, Modi government likely to...

OPS update ahead of 8th Pay Commission, major relief expected for central government employees, Modi government likely to…

Shiv Gopal Mishra expressed his gratitude to Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, stating that he took this sensitive matter very seriously and resolved it immediately.

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New Delhi: A major update has emerged regarding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (8th Pay Commission OPS) amid discussions about the 8th Pay Commission in the country. Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), has reportedly said that a significant and sensitive decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary regarding employees appointed on compassionate grounds.

Under this decision, a specific category of employees who entered government service on compassionate grounds in 2004 will now be considered eligible under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

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What decision did the Cabinet Secretary take?

As per a Dainik Jagran report, quoting Shiv Gopal Mishra, this important meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan and was attended by heads and secretaries of various departments. The Chairman of the Railway Board, along with the Member (Finance) and PDIR, also participated in the meeting. While sharing details of the decisions taken in the meeting, Mishra stated.

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Government employees who died in the year 2003 and whose dependents or heirs were appointed on compassionate grounds in 2004 will now be given the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), provided they fulfill all the conditions of eligibility, age limit, and qualification (field of eligibility) for the post.

What discussions were held with the pension ministry?

The NC-JCM Secretary emphasized that the organization had been raising this fair demand for a long time. Several rounds of discussions had already taken place with the Pension Ministry on this issue, and minutes were also prepared, but for some reason, the decision kept getting postponed each time.

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Shiv Gopal Mishra expressed his gratitude to Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, stating that he took this sensitive matter very seriously and resolved it immediately.

He expressed hope that other important decisions taken in the meeting would also be acted upon promptly by various departments of the Government of India, thereby strengthening the confidence of government employees.

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