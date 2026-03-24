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8th Pay Commission Pension Hike: Good news for central government pensioners as minimum pension may now rise to...

8th Pay Commission Pension Hike: Good news for central government pensioners as minimum pension may now rise to…

8th Pay Commission may raise minimum pension for central government pensioners to around Rs 25,000 per month.

8th Pay Commission pension hike: In a matter of big relief for lakhs of pensioners of central government, the proposed 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring significant relief for them. With reports suggesting that the minimum pension could rise to around Rs 25,000 per month, the hike will give a big boost to the pensioners of central government who are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission after the central government led by PM Modi approved it. Here are all the details you need to know about what pension hike that can be expected from the 8th Pay Commission.

How will 8th Pay Commission decide pension hike?

The revision in the salary and pension of central government employees will depend largely on the fitment factor, a key formula used to calculate salary and pension increases across pay levels. Notably, the Modi government has already approved the formation of the commission, raising hopes among more than 1.2 crore employees and pensioners that the new recommendations could help them cope better with rising living costs and improve financial security after retirement.

Why is fitment factor important for central government employees?

The fitment factor plays a crucial role in determining how much salaries and pensions increase under each pay commission. Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 was applied, while the 6th Pay Commission had recommended a factor of 1.86. Using the 2.57 factor, the minimum basic pay was raised from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 per month.

What fitment factor can be expected in 8th pay commission?

For the upcoming revision, reports suggest the fitment factor may range between 2.5 and 2.86. If the higher end of this range is adopted, the minimum pension could increase sharply. With a factor of 2.86, the minimum pension may rise from the current Rs 9,000 to about Rs 25,740 per month, a report by ABP news said.

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Why is government considering Unified Pension Scheme?

Alongside the pay commission revision, the government is also considering a Unified Pension Scheme aimed at simplifying pension benefits. Under the proposed system, employees with at least 25 years of service may receive a pension equal to 50 per cent of their average basic pay during the last 12 months before retirement, the report said.

The scheme is also expected to guarantee a minimum pension of around Rs 10,000 for those who have completed at least 10 years of service. While the final recommendations are yet to be announced, the possibility of a higher minimum pension has raised hopes among pensioners across the country.

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