Home

Business

8th Pay Commission Update: Which pensioners will be covered? Modi government ends speculation, issues statement, says...

8th Pay Commission Update: Which pensioners will be covered? Modi government ends speculation, issues statement, says…

The Centre has clarified pension revision rules under the 8th Pay Commission, easing concerns for retirees eligible up to December 31, 2025, while outlining timelines and next steps.

Centre clarifies which pensioners will benefit under the 8th Pay Commission, ending months of uncertainty for retired central government employees.

Revision of pension for retirees based on recommendations from 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is one of the major questions looming over the heads of central government employees and pensioners, as the existing pay structure introduced by 7th CPC will expire on December 31, 2025.

Recently in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary answered several queries related to the functioning of 8th CPC. Questions included if pensioners retiring on or before December 31, 2025 would get benefit of pension revision under the new pay panel.

Will Pension Be Revised for Retirees? Govt Says

Responding to a query from MP Anand Bhadauria, Ministry of Finance said that terms of reference issued to 8th CPC has authorized the commission to review and make recommendations on pay, pensions and allowances of central government employees and pensioners.

On if pensioners will get their pension revised under 8th CPC, it said that revision in pension shall be done only after acceptance of recommendations of the Pay Commission. That means if a government employee retires on or before December 31, 2025, he or she will also get pension revision, subject to issuance of government orders after recommendations are submitted by the 8th CPC in its report.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Government’s statement comes as relief to millions of pensioners who were left wondering if they would be getting revised pension from government under 8th CPC.

8th CPC: Current Status and Timeline

Ministry also stated that 8th CPC has already been constituted and Terms of Reference (ToR) were notified on November 3, 2025. 8th CPC has been given 18 months time from the date of notification to submit its report on salaries, allowances and pensions.

Although the commission has been formed, official word on when 8th CPC recommendations will be implemented to pay packets is yet to be announced. Date for implementation of pay revision and clarity on whether employees will get arrears is yet to be announced. Keep in mind it usually takes time before CPC recommendations are implemented in reality.

Stakeholders can send their Views on Official Website

Along with notification of constitution of 8th CPC, the official website of the Pay Commission was also launched today. 8th CPC is inviting views and suggestions from Government departments, Employees Federations/Unions, retired employees and others. “The website seeks to bring in transparency in the process of revising salaries.”

Here’s the questionnaire shared by 8th CPC on its official website which seeks opinions on pay scales, pension, Dearness allowance and other service conditions from stakeholders. Last date to send your reply is March 16, 2026.

Central Government Employees and Pensioners, please wait for future orders from Government. The rest of the details on allowances and other benefit will be known when 8th CPC releases its report and Government issues orders to implement the recommendations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.