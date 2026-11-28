8th Pay Commission: Pensioners make 11 demands to PM Modi, ask to restore Old Pension Scheme in focus

Under the 8th Pay Commission, pensioners have sent 11 demands to PM Modi, under which there are some demands which, if accepted, can lead to a huge increase in the pension of pensioners.

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8th Pay Commission: Pensioners make these 11 demands to PM Modi, ask to restore Old Pension Scheme in focus (File)

Pensioners have placed their demands before the central government regarding the 8th Pay Commission. Pensioners’ organisations have sent a letter to PM Modi, demanding at least a 20% interim pension relief. They also demanded the restoration of the old pension scheme and the inclusion of employees who retired before January 1, 2026, under the purview of the 8th Pay Commission.

The Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations (FCPA) sent a letter to the Prime Minister following a mass protest at the Eastern Court in New Delhi on November 25. It addressed the issues faced by pensioners from the central government, railways, defense, BSNL/MTNL, banks, and autonomous bodies, as well as family pensioners.

The organisation has demanded that employees who retired before January 1, 2026, should also be included in the pension. The organization has demanded from PM Modi that the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR) should explicitly include the revision of pensions for employees who retired before January 1, 2026. Furthermore, the organization has demanded the complete withdrawal of the Validation of Pension Rules Act, 2025.

What are the 11 demands of pensioners?

Demand to withdraw Pension Validation Act 2025

Employees who retired before January 1, 2026 will also get the benefit of old pension.

Demand to restore Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

Revision in pension of BSNL and MTNL pensioners

Pension of bank pensioners should be updated

Pensioners of autonomous institutions also get benefits

Demand to merge 50% DA and DR with basic pay-pension

There should be at least 20% interim relief in pension

The time for restoration of commuted pension should be reduced.

Expansion of CGHS facilities and increase in medical allowance

Equality has been demanded among all pensioners

What are pensioners afraid of?

Pensioners’ primary concern concerns employees who retired before January 1, 2026. The association states that the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference do not clearly state the pension revisions for this category of pensioners. Consequently, the organization fears that if clear provisions are not made in this regard, old and new pensioners may be treated differently based on the cut-off date. This is why these demands are being made.