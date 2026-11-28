Pensioners have placed their demands before the central government regarding the 8th Pay Commission. Pensioners’ organisations have sent a letter to PM Modi, demanding at least a 20% interim pension relief. They also demanded the restoration of the old pension scheme and the inclusion of employees who retired before January 1, 2026, under the purview of the 8th Pay Commission.
The Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations (FCPA) sent a letter to the Prime Minister following a mass protest at the Eastern Court in New Delhi on November 25. It addressed the issues faced by pensioners from the central government, railways, defense, BSNL/MTNL, banks, and autonomous bodies, as well as family pensioners.
The organisation has demanded that employees who retired before January 1, 2026, should also be included in the pension. The organization has demanded from PM Modi that the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR) should explicitly include the revision of pensions for employees who retired before January 1, 2026. Furthermore, the organization has demanded the complete withdrawal of the Validation of Pension Rules Act, 2025.
Pensioners’ primary concern concerns employees who retired before January 1, 2026. The association states that the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference do not clearly state the pension revisions for this category of pensioners. Consequently, the organization fears that if clear provisions are not made in this regard, old and new pensioners may be treated differently based on the cut-off date. This is why these demands are being made.
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