8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Central employees to get salary hike soon? Modi government makes the website live, invites inputs from…

As per the statement issued by the commission on the Commission’s official website, inputs are being collected through a structured questionnaire hosted on the MyGov portal.

New Delhi: Marking a key step in the process of reviewing salaries, pensions and allowances for central government employees and pensioners, the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has launched its official website. The commission has also started seeking structured feedback from stakeholders. As per the statement issued by the commission on the Commission’s official website, inputs are being collected through a structured questionnaire hosted on the MyGov portal.

“The 8th Central Pay Commission solicits views/opinions/inputs for being better informed. These inputs are being sought in a structured manner through a questionnaire with 18 questions hosted on the MyGov.in web portal. Responses are invited from ministries, departments, state/UTs, employees of the government, employees of Union Territories, judicial officers, officers/employees of courts, members of regulatory bodies, associations or unions of serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians and individuals,” the Commission said.

“All responses should be through the MyGov portal. Paper-based physical response, emails or pdf response are not being considered by the commission,” the Commission added.

Here are some of the key details:

The last date to submit responses to the questionnaire is March 16, 2026.

The questionnaire has been made available in both English and Hindi to ensure wider participation.

The formation of the 8th Pay Commission was announced in January 2025.

It was formally notified by the Ministry of Finance on November 3, 2025, along with approval of its Terms of Reference (ToR).

The Commission has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations on revision of salaries, pensions and allowances.

It has also been allotted office space in the national capital.

Who can participate in the questionnaire?

The consultation process has been opened to a wide stakeholder base, including:

• Central government employees

• Union Territory employees

• Judicial officers and court staff

• Members and employees of regulatory bodies

• Associations or unions of serving and retired employees

• Pensioners

• Researchers and academicians

• Other stakeholders and individuals

It is important to note that the Modi government has not announced an implementation date yet. Replying in Lok Sabha in December 2025, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, “The date for implementing the 8th Central Pay Commission will be decided by the government. The government will make appropriate provisions of funds for implementing the accepted recommendations of 8th CPC.”

