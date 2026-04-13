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8th Pay Commission BIG update: Commission sets meeting dates in THESE states, invites stakeholders, plans to hire...

8th Pay Commission BIG update: Commission sets meeting dates in THESE states, invites stakeholders, plans to hire…

As per anofficial communication dated April 1, 2026, interactions in New Delhi are scheduled for April 28, 29 and 30. The commission has laid out a clear process for interested groups.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the 8th Central Pay Commission is all set to start a series of consultations with unions, associations, and central government bodies. According to the reports, the commission will start the meetings in New Delhi and Pune over the coming weeks. Additional interactions are also planned in Mumbai and other states. However, the exact dates for those sessions are yet to be confirmed.

It is important to note that the organisations must first submit a formal memorandum outlining their suggestions related to the commission’s work to participate in these discussions. Only those who complete this step will be eligible to request an appointment for interaction. As per anofficial communication dated April 1, 2026, interactions in New Delhi are scheduled for April 28, 29 and 30. The commission has laid out a clear process for interested groups.

The letter states: “Interested unions/associations desirous of interacting with the Commission in New Delhi may kindly submit a memorandum on the commission’s website (8cpc.gov.in) and thereafter, submit their request seeking an appointment at abhay.sahay@nic.in on or before April 20, 2026, along with a ‘unique memo ID’ generated after submitting the memorandum. Venue details and meeting schedule shall be intimated subsequently.”

In other communication dated April 11, 2026, the commission confirmed its visit to Pune on May 4 and 5. The letter reads: “Interested stakeholders including central government organisations/institutions and unions/associations desirous of interacting with the Commission in Pune may kindly submit a memorandum on the commission’s website (8cpc.gov.in) and thereafter, submit their request seeking an appointment to jha.anandkumar@nic.in on or before April 20, 2026, along with a ‘unique memo ID’ generated after submitting the memorandum. Venue details and meeting schedule shall be intimated subsequently.”

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Consultant Opened:

The commission has also opened applications for consultant roles on a contractual basis. Notably, these positions offer monthly compensation of up to Rs 1.80 lakh for full-time engagement, with flexible part-time options also available. As per the official memorandum issued on April 10, 2026, eligible candidates can apply online through a designated link available on the commission’s website.

The notice states: “Applicants desirous of being appointed as consultants on a contract basis with the commission may forward their application in the duly filled proforma only through the following link [https: / /nicforms]nic.in/ennfrVmiUSlkMzczNmI2YTNlOTIwMjYwNDA2NT] expressing their interest. The link is also available on the website of the commission. No physical copy/email/hard copy shall be considered for this purpose.”

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