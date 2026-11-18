8th Pay Commission Update: Railway union seeks two days for discussions; AIDEF to present its demands today

The All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) has sought two additional days from 8th Pay Commission Chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai to raise issues concerning supervisory staff across the medical, traffic, ministerial and technical departments.

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New Delhi: The All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) has asked for two additional days from 8th Pay Commission Chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai to discuss issues concerning supervisory staff in the medical, traffic, ministerial and technical departments. To recall, the railway union had earlier held a nearly two-hour meeting with the 8th Pay Commission on October 30.

However, several demands could not be discussed during the meeting, prompting the union to seek two additional days from the Commission. Meanwhile, the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) is scheduled to meet the 8th Pay Commission on November 18. The meeting will focus on issues related to salaries, pensions, allowances, insurance and other employee-related matters.

What Are the Railway Union’s Demands?

According to the reports, the AIRF submitted its detailed memorandum to the Commission on October 10, 2026. This came after a two-hour meeting on October 30. However, due to time constraints, discussions could not cover all employee cadres. Through the additional two days it has requested, the union wants the Commission to hear the concerns of all non-gazetted medical staff in the medical department and supervisory staff in technical departments, including drawing and design, CMT, Depot Material Superintendents and the IT cadre.

The list also includes demands from traffic controllers (excluding train managers), stenographers, staff and welfare inspectors, work study inspectors, accounts staff, employees of Kolkata Metro Railway, RDSO and the Official Language Department.

Why Is This Meeting Important?

AIRF maintains that these categories represent a significant section of railway employees and have distinct work-related and service-related concerns. Therefore, it is essential that their issues receive proper representation before the Commission.

This will ensure that their legitimate demands are given due consideration under the 8th Pay Commission.

AIRF wrote in its letter:

“We therefore request that at least two additional days be scheduled to hold detailed discussions on the categories mentioned above. These discussions may be arranged on any date and time convenient to the Hon’ble Chairperson and the Commission.”

To recall, on October 8, the three-member 8th Pay Commission panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, held its consultative meeting in Bengaluru. The Commission will next hold key discussions in Mumbai on 22 and 23 October. It is important to note that over the last 11 months, since the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025, the panel has held several important meetings across India, including in Delhi, Ladakh, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Recently, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers (CCGEW) told Department of Expenditure that DA is revised twice a year in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the various Pay Commissions.