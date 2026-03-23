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8th Pay Commission: Ram Navami gift for Railway employees as Ministry of Railways revises key allowance; check all benefits here

8th Pay Commission: Ram Navami gift for Railway employees as Ministry of Railways revises key allowance; check all benefits here

In a big boost for employees of the Indian Railways, the Ministry of Railways has hiked the Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage (ALK).

8th Pay Commission update

8th Pay Commission update: In a big update for the employees of Indian Railways ahead of Ram Navami 2026, the Ministry of Railways led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has revised the kilometrage allowance and the Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage (ALK) with effect from January 1, 2024. The revision of the key allowance brings considerable relief to railway running staff just before the expected implementation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Here are all the details you need to know about the special announcement made by the Ministry of Railways on Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage (ALK).

Ram Navami gift for Indian Railway employees

In a positive development for railway running staff ahead of Ram Navami, the government has approved a revision in the rates of Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage. The move comes after long-standing demands raised by recognised railway federations, including the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR).

The Ministry of Railways has revised the Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in lieu of Kilometrage ALK for running staff with effect from 01.01.2024 Sincere thanks to @ShivaGopalMish1 & @AshwiniVaishnaw for their efforts and support in making this happen.#KilometrageAllowance pic.twitter.com/5npikdvf7A — 8th pay commission (@8thpaycommision) March 21, 2026

The matter was examined by the Railway Board in consultation with its Finance Directorate before being sent to the Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure) for approval, a report by the Economic Times said.

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“It reflects Indian Railways’ continued commitment to the welfare and financial betterment of running staff, who form the backbone of its operations,” the release from Ministry of Railways said.

How much DA hike will Railway employees receive?

The revision follows the Dearness Allowance (DA) reaching 50% with effect from January 1, 2024. After this threshold was achieved, the rates of Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage for running staff under the Railway Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 were updated from the same date.

How will the recent allowance hike benefit?

Officials clarified that only the allowance rates have been revised, while all other terms and conditions governing the eligibility and payment of Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage will remain unchanged. Notably, the update is expected to benefit railway running staff across the country.

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