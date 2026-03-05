Home

8th Pay Commission: Rs 75 lakh house building advance at 5% interest; What is the HBA that central government employees are demanding?

8th Pay Commission: The maximum amount of HBA may be increased, subject to an overall monetary ceiling of ₹75 lakh.

8th Pay Commission House Building Advance (HBA) update: Amid the implementation discussions around the 8th central Pay Commission, House Building Advance (HBA) has once again become a key concern for central government employees. As discussions around the 8th Central Pay Commission gather momentum, the House Building Advance (HBA) scheme is again in news as it allows employees to take a government-backed loan to buy or construct a house at any stage of their service. Here are all the details you need to know about the House Building Advance (HBA) scheme expected to be updated in the 8th Pay Commission.

How can central government employees use House Building Advance (HBA) scheme?

For many central government employees, the House Building Advance (HBA) facility offers a chance to move out of long-term rented housing. Helping them to reduce pressure on government accommodation, the House Building Advance (HBA) facility.

How is House Building Advance (HBA) helpful for employees?

With expectations rising from the upcoming pay commission, the House Building Advance (HBA) helps employees in reducing their long-term dependence on rented accommodation and also eases pressure on the government housing stock

In the recent development, employees are now hoping for significant improvements to the HBA scheme that was last revised under the 7th Central Pay Commission.

What has federation demanded on House Building Advance (HBA)?

As per a report carried by the Sunday Guardian, the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) submitted proposals to the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) Staff Side regarding revisions in housing benefits in January 2026.

The report has said that the federation has demanded a major increase in the HBA limit to ₹75 lakh. It has also proposed that the interest rate on the advance should be fixed at 5 percent. According to the federation, a lower interest rate would make housing loans more affordable for central government employees and help them build or purchase homes more easily.

The demand for changes comes as employees face growing difficulties under the current system. According to the FNPO, the cost of land, construction and housing loans has increased sharply over the years.

What are the proposals for 8th Central Pay Commission?

The federation said that with the revised pay structure and rising housing costs, a comprehensive revision of the HBA provisions is necessary, urging the draft committee of the 8th Central Pay Commission to consider these proposals and recommend improved housing facilities for government employees.

