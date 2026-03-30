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8th Pay Commission Salary hike: Good news for central government employees as Modi govt shares major updates, check details on hike, DA, pension
The Centre has shared key updates on the 8th Pay Commission in Lok Sabha, outlining its timeline, process, and expected salary hikes for over 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners.
8th Central Pay Commission: Modi Govt invites representations from stakeholders
In a related development, the Eighth Central Pay Commission has invited representations from all stakeholders and their submissions would be received up to April 30, 2026, according to an official statement. The Commission has provided an online structured format for inviting memorandum/representations from associations and unions of serving employees/pensioners, organizations/institutions as well as from employees, pensioners and interested individuals on its website.
“The structured format for submitting memorandum is also available at the MyGov.in portal (innovateindia.mygov.in),” according to Finance Ministry.
“The Commission has requested stakeholders to make submissions on the above portal only. Paper-based copies/emails/pdfs may not be considered by the Commission,” it further stated.
(With inputs from agencies)
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