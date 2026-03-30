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8th Pay Commission Salary hike: Good news for central government employees as Modi govt shares major updates, check details on hike, DA, pension

The Centre has shared key updates on the 8th Pay Commission in Lok Sabha, outlining its timeline, process, and expected salary hikes for over 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners.

Published date india.com Published: March 30, 2026 12:09 AM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
8th Pay Commission Salary hike: Good news for central government employees as Modi govt shares major updates, check details on hike, DA, pension
8th Pay Commission latest Upadate

8th Pay Commission update: In a matter of big news for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners who are eagerly awaiting updates on the 8th Pay Commission, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now provided much-needed clarity on its timeline and process through a written reply in the Lok Sabha. In the recent update, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary has shed light on various issues pertaining to the 8th Pay Commission. For a background, over 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners are expected to benefit from the 8th Pay Commission. Here are all the details you need to know about the salary hike expectations around 8th Pay Commission.

When to expect hike from 8th Pay Commission?

In the recent update, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, announced that the 8th Pay Commission was officially constituted on November 3, 2025. The commission has been given a period of 18 months to submit its recommendations, which will cover key aspects such as salaries, allowances, and pensions for central government employees, a report from Asianet news said.

The central pay commission “will make its recommendations on various issues viz. Pay, Allowances, Pension, etc. of the Central Government employees within 18 months of its constitution,” Chaudhary was quoted as saying in the report.

Time frame of 8th Pay Commission pay hike

Central government employees can expect the 8th Pay Commission pay hike to be effective from January 1, 2026, though the actual salary increase may be delayed until late 2026 or the 2026–27 financial year. The good news is that arrears are likely to be provided. According to Rahul Singh from OP Jindal Global University, as quoted by the report, the recommendations will impact around 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners, but benefits will be realized only after government approval.

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8th Central Pay Commission: Modi Govt invites representations from stakeholders

In a related development, the Eighth Central Pay Commission has invited representations from all stakeholders and their submissions would be received up to April 30, 2026, according to an official statement. The Commission has provided an online structured format for inviting memorandum/representations from associations and unions of serving employees/pensioners, organizations/institutions as well as from employees, pensioners and interested individuals on its website.

“The structured format for submitting memorandum is also available at the MyGov.in portal (innovateindia.mygov.in),” according to Finance Ministry.

“The Commission has requested stakeholders to make submissions on the above portal only. Paper-based copies/emails/pdfs may not be considered by the Commission,” it further stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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