8th Pay Commission Salary hike: Good news for central government employees as Modi govt shares major updates, check details on hike, DA, pension

8th Pay Commission update: In a matter of big news for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners who are eagerly awaiting updates on the 8th Pay Commission, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now provided much-needed clarity on its timeline and process through a written reply in the Lok Sabha. In the recent update, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary has shed light on various issues pertaining to the 8th Pay Commission. For a background, over 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners are expected to benefit from the 8th Pay Commission. Here are all the details you need to know about the salary hike expectations around 8th Pay Commission.

When to expect hike from 8th Pay Commission?

In the recent update, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, announced that the 8th Pay Commission was officially constituted on November 3, 2025. The commission has been given a period of 18 months to submit its recommendations, which will cover key aspects such as salaries, allowances, and pensions for central government employees, a report from Asianet news said.

The central pay commission “will make its recommendations on various issues viz. Pay, Allowances, Pension, etc. of the Central Government employees within 18 months of its constitution,” Chaudhary was quoted as saying in the report.

Time frame of 8th Pay Commission pay hike