8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Modi government likely to implement salary hike from THIS date, Group A, B, C and D employees to get...

If the fitment factor in the 7th Pay Commission was 2.57, so a Rs 7,440 basic pay in the 6th Pay Commission increased to Rs 18,000 in the 7th CPC.

New Delhi: Lakhs of Central government employees and pensioners are waiting eagerly for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. Once the pay commission headed by Chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai finalizes the fitment factor and submits its report, the central government will review it and give its approval. After it gets the Central government go-ahead, Group A, B, C and D employees will see a rise in their basic salary. However, many employees are wondering what can be the revised payout for central government employees if the 8th Pay Commission decides on fitment factors such as 2.15, 2.57 or 2.86?

What can be the expected salary rise for different levels of employees in 8th CPC?

Projected salary hike if the fitment factor is 2.15:

If the fitment factor for the 8th pay commission is 2.15, the projected revised payouts can be-

Level 1 (entry level, Group D): Current basic pay Rs 18,000 ? Revised pay Rs 38,700 ? Increase ˜ Rs 20,700

Level 10 (entry level, Group A): Current basic pay Rs 56,100 ? revised pay (Rs 1,20,615) ? Increase = Rs 64,515

Level 18 (Group A senior-most level): Current basic pay Rs 2,50,000 ? Revised basic pay (Rs 5,37,500) ? Increase = Rs 2,87,500

Basic salary range if the 8th CPC fitment factor is 2.86

If the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission is 2.86 the basic salary range will be as follows-

Level 1 (entry level, Group D): Rs 18,000 ? Revised basic pay Rs 51,480 ? Increase = Rs 33,480

Level 10 (entry level, Group A officer): Current basic pay Rs 56,100 ? revised basic pay Rs 1,60,446 ? Increase ˜ Rs 1,04,346

Level 18 (top-most level in Group A): Rs 2,50,000 ? Revised pay Rs 7,15,000) ? Increase ˜ Rs 4,65,000

Salary range if the fitment factor is 2.57?

If the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission is 2.57, the salary range will as follows-

Level 1 (entry level, Group D): Current basic pay Rs 18,000 ? Revised basic pay Rs 46,260 ? Increase ˜ Rs 28,260

Level 10 (Entry level, Group A): Current basic pay Rs 56,100 ? revised basic pay Rs 1,44,177 ? Increase ˜ Rs 88,077

Level 18 (Senior-most Group A): Current basic pay Rs 2,50,000 ? Revised basic pay Rs 6,42,500) ? Increase ˜ Rs 3,92,500

Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.