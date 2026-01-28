  • Home
8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Basic salary of THESE employees likely to increase from Rs 18000 to Rs 58500, details inside

The organization’s General Secretary, Shivaji Vasireddy, stated that these suggestions will be part of the draft being prepared for the upcoming Pay Commission.

New Delhi: The Modi government is likely to implement the 8th Pay Commission soon, which will benefit around 50 lakh central government employees and 69 lakh pensioners. The Federation of National Postal Organizations (FNPO) has now placed an important demand before the central government. The organisation has asked the government to increase the fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission from 3.0 to 3.25, and that the annual increment be raised to 5 percent.

It is important to note that if the proposal gets accepted, it would bring significant benefits, especially for lower- and middle-level employees. For example, the current basic salary of a peon is Rs 18,000. With a 3.25 fitment factor, this basic pay could increase to Rs 58,500.

Now, the moot question is what would be the salaries from Level-1 to Level-18 (IAS-level officers) if this same formula is applied?

Proposed Level-wise Fitment Factor

Level 1 to 5 (Group C/D) Fitness Factor 3.00
Level 6 to 12 3.05 to 3.10
Level 13 to 15 3.05 to 3.15
Level 16 and Above 3.20 to 3.25

Proposed salary for the 8th Pay Commission

Grade and Category Current basic pay Proposed Fitment Factor Estimated Basic Pay
Level 1 (Entry Level Group C) 18,000 3 54000
Level 2 19,900 3 59700
Level 3 21,700 3 65100
Level 4 25,500 3 76500
Level 5 29,200 3 87600
Level 6 (Group B Entry) 35,400 3.05 107970
Level 7 44,900 3.05 136945
Level 8 47,600 3.05 145180
Level 9 53,100 3.05 161955
Level 10 (Group A Entry) 56,100 3.1 173910
Level 11 67,700 3.1 209870
Level 12 78,800 3.1 244280
Level 13 118,500 3.05 361425
Level 13-A 131,100 3.05 399855
Level 14 144,200 3.15 454230
Level 15 (HAG) 182,200 3.15 573930
Level 16 (HAG +) 205,400 3.2 657280
Level 17 (Apex Scale) 225,000 3.25 731250
Level 18 (Cabinet Sacretary) 250,000 3.25 812500

What demands did the FNPO make?

The organization’s General Secretary, Shivaji Vasireddy, stated that these suggestions will be part of the draft being prepared for the upcoming Pay Commission. According to Vasireddy, the NC-JCM meeting will be held on 25 February 2026. After that, the final recommendations will be sent to the Chairperson of the 8th Pay Commission, Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The FNPO has stated that in previous pay commissions, the fitment factor was not applied uniformly across all levels. Therefore, this time, they have demanded a multi-level fitment factor. This calculation is based on the Akroyd Formula, which includes expenses for a 4-member family, 2700-calorie food, clothing, housing, and other necessary expenditures.

