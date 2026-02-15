8th Pay Commission Scam: Alert for 50 lakh central government employees as fraudsters launch new app to scam; check details here

Home

A new app named 8th CPC Salary Calculator is being used to fraud central government employees.

8th Pay Commission Big Update

8th Pay Commission Scam: At a time when millions of government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the salary hike under 8th Pay Commission, cyber fraudsters are misusing the eagerness to trap the central government employees. As per media reports, a major fraud known as the Salary Calculator for 8th Pay Commission has surfaced in the digital arena.

Through the new 8th Pay Commission Scam conducted by fraudsters, fraudsters are circulating an app called “8th CPC Salary Calculator” and convincing people to download it to check their revised salary. However, it is a fraud app. Here are all the details you need to know about the 8th Pay Commission scam.

What is Home Ministry’s cybersecurity initiative?

The Home Ministry’s cybersecurity initiative, Cyber Dost, has issued a warning about the growing threat of the 8th Pay Commission scam. Although the app is not available on the official Google Play Store, victims are asked to install it through an APK file, which is shared through messages, leading to the financial scam.

What is 8th Pay Commission scam?

In this scam, the APK file is side-loaded onto the phone. For those unversed, sideloading means installing an app without downloading it from the Play Store. Once installed, the fraudsters gain full access to the victim’s phone like reading messages and even accessing OTPs.

Running in the background, so users may not realize their data is being stolen. With access to banking details and OTPs, fraudsters quickly empty bank accounts. Many victims have reportedly lost all their savings in such cases.

‘Do not download APK files through WhatsApp’

Security agencies have clearly said that the government never sends APK files through WhatsApp or any messaging platform. People should delete messages from unknown numbers and avoid clicking suspicious links.

How to report fraud on 8th Pay Commission?

Readers should be serious about the fact that if a suspicious app gets downloaded, they need to uninstall it and factory reset the phone if needed. Also, never share OTPs with anyone.

Note: For any information about the 8th Pay Commission, always visit official government websites and report fraud to the National Cyber Crime Helpline.

