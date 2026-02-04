Home

8th Pay Commission Big Update: When Is the Modi Government Planning to Implement the CPC for Employees? Centre Replies, Says…

Central government employees await pay hikes as the 8th Pay Commission remains inactive, Budget 2026 stays silent, and employee unions announce a nationwide strike over delays.

A major source of expectation among central government employees and pensioners has been around the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) – if and when it has been constituted. The central government gave a positive response on this question via a written reply in Rajya Sabha recently. As per the Ministry of Finance’s Minister of State, the Eighth Central Pay Commission has now been officially constituted. The 8th CPC will make recommendations on pay, allowances, pensions and other terms and conditions of service for central government employees.

As stated by the government, the constitution of the 8th CPC has been notified by way of resolution dated November 3, 2025. The Pay Commission will give its recommendations on pay within a period of 18 months from the date of notification.

Budget Silence Sparks Anger as Employee Unions Threaten Nationwide Strike

The ball is now officially in the CPC’s court – it has been notified and given the mandate to make recommendations. However, employees have yet to see any revised pay or take-home raises in their salaries. In fact, Union Budget 2026 did not even make any announcements regarding central government pay hikes based on 8th CPC.

Anger is growing amongst some of the largest central government employees’ organizations as a result. The Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW) is planning a national one-day strike on February 12, 2026. The primary demand stated is that the government should start acting on the 8th CPC instead of deferring it.

Union representatives have called for the ToR to be revised, interim relief to be granted immediately, merger of DA into basic pay, and other reforms.

Will Central Government Employees and Pensioners See Changes?

At least employees can be relieved that the process is moving forward. It’s now clear that the government will constitute the 8th CPC and receive its recommendations by mid-2027. Though we have not yet seen any promises of higher pay or allowances from Budget 2026, at least the commission will examine all of the above.

We can also expect the 8th CPC to revisit and possibly revise various allowances, the fitment factor, salary structure, and other components of central government employee salaries. The goal would be to rationalize pay and ensure cash losses for the government do not increase.

Employees Beware: 8th CPC Still Hasn’t Started, Says Govt

One thing is for certain – Central government employees and pensioners have to be patient. While 8th CPC has been notified, it still has to finalize its recommendations on pay. These recommendations will likely be sent to the government later this year or in early 2027.

Assuming the government accepts them, central government employees can finally expect to see changes to their payslip. But for now, employees and unions will have to wait.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.