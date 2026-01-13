Home

8th Pay Commission update: How much arrears might the government pay to central government employees due to implementation delay?

Check out the expectations around the arrear payment of 8th central Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission update: In a matter of good news for thousands of government employees and pensioners across the country, the Union Cabinet approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Central Pay Commission in October 2025. However, as talks around the 8th Pay Commission grow louder, the central government employees are getting more anxious around the arrears of the update. Here are all the details you need to know about the delay in the implementation of the 8th Central Pay Commission and most importantly, how much arrears the government may finally have to pay.

When will 8th Pay Commission get implemented?

The 7th Pay Commission came into effect on January 1, 2016 and as per the pattern which is followed across years in India, a new pay commission is set up every ten years. Therefore, based on this pattern, many employees expect the 8th Pay Commission to begin from January 1, 2026. However, till now, there has been no official announcement regarding the official date of the implementation of the pay commission.

What will the 8th Pay Commission decide?

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that establishing the 8th commission well before 2025 will allow sufficient time to review and finalize recommendations.

Read more: 74% DA hike for central government employees? Good news for central government employees as 8th Pay Commission may provide salary hike of….

“For your awareness, our Prime Minister has approved the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission for all central government employees,” the minister said on PM’s approval of the 8th Central Pay Commission.

What will be the arrears of 8th Pay Commission?

As per media reports, the arrears of the 8th Pay Commission will depend on the final decision and the date of implementation. For example, due to the implementation of 8th Pay Commission, if an employee’s salary rises from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, the monthly increase is Rs 10,000. Therefore, if the new pay is implemented in May 2027 but applied from January 2026, the arrears will be counted for 15 months. Hence, the total arrears for the 8th Pay Commission would come to Rs 150,000.

