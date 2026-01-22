Home

8th Pay Commission update: Good news for central government employees and pensioners as top govt employee bodies plan meeting to decide...; check details here

The 8th Central Pay Commission will suggest details on the salary salary hike of central government employees to the government of India in the next 18 months.

8th Pay Commission

8th Pay Commission update: In a massive good news for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners across the country, the top government employee bodies members of India’s leading central government employees and pensioner bodies will gather in New Delhi on February 25, 2026, to discuss their recommendations for the pay commission. The committee members will stay at Delhi for a week from February 25, 2026 in order to initiate the whole process. Notably, the 8th Central Pay Commission is expected a report regarding the salary hike and DA hike to the government of India in the next 18 months.

What’s the big update in 8th Central Pay Commission implementation?

Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary of National Council (Staff Side), Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), informed drafting committee members that the NC-JCM will likely be asked to submit a memorandum on common service matters for central government employees once the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) office is operational, a report by ET Wealth said.

“Therefore, it has been decided to convene a meeting of the drafting committee at 13-C, Ferozeshah road, New Delhi, February 25, 2026, at 10.30 am to discuss and decide about the process and modalities of drafting the memorandum,” Mishra was quoted as saying in the report.

“The drafting committee members will be required to stay for a week at Delhi from February 25, 2026, onward for discussing and finalising our proposals on each topic/issue,” Mishra wrote further.

Cabinet approval of ToR of 8th pay commission

The Cabinet approved the terms of reference of the 8th Pay Commission in the last quarter of 2025. Notably, the central pay commission is expected benefit 50 lakh central government employees and 69 lakh pensioners, a report by PTI news agency said.

The recommendations of the Commission, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desi, are likely to be effective from January 1, 2026. The commission will submit its report in 18 months and interim reports as and when they are finalised, the report said.

PM Modi gives approval to 8th Central Pay Commission

Also, in a significant update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission to revise salaries and benefits for central government employees last week on January 16.

