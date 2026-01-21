Home

8th pay commission update: Over 2.5 lakh employees in trouble as Composed Salary Account will only be applicable to..., check details here

Experts are demanding that the scope of the scope of the Composite Salary Account should be widened.

8th Pay Commission update: In a big update amid the implementation of the 8th central Pay Commission, a new salary package launched for central government employees has triggered concerns. In a point of concern for nearly 2.5 lakh workers who have been kept out of it, the Composite Salary Account has raised serious questions before the implementation of the new central pay commission. Here are all the details you need to know about the Composite Salary Account and why 2.5 lakh workers are worried due to it.

What is a Composite Salary Account?

Introduced by the Ministry of Finance with public sector banks, the Composite Salary Account offers banking, insurance and loan benefits. However, in a point of contention, the scope of the Composite Salary Account has been limited, causing dissatisfaction, especially as issues linked to the 8th Pay Commission remain sensitive, a report by Livemint said.

Why employees are worried about Composite Salary Account?

The report has said that the All India NPS Employees Federation has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, demanding that the benefits be extended to all eligible employees. Moreover, the report has also quoted Federation president Dr Manjeet Singh Patel as saying that the package strengthens financial, social and banking security and should not be limited only to central ministries.

Who are the employees excluded from Composite Salary Account??

Arguing that employees of the Delhi government and other Union Territories effectively work under the central system, he said that the scope of the Composite Salary Account should be widened. Notably, at present, about 2.5 lakh employees working in nearly 5,000 central autonomous bodies are excluded from the scheme.

How Composite Salary Account is beneficial?

The Composite Salary Account offers a zero-balance facility, free RTGS, NEFT and UPI transfers, a free cheque book, locker rent discounts, family banking, and cheaper home, education, vehicle and personal loans with lower processing fees. The salary account package aims to provide central government employees with an account offering zero-balance, airport lounge access, insurance cover of up to Rs 2 crore under a single unified comprehensive suite.

As per the report, the scheme is directly linked to the 8th Pay Commission, increasing pressure on the government to reconsider the exclusions.

As per the report, the scheme is directly linked to the 8th Pay Commission, increasing pressure on the government to reconsider the exclusions.