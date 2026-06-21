8th Pay commission update: What changes after the deadline and what comes next

The central government announces dearness allowance and dearness relief for pensioners twice a year. DA and DR were increased by 2 percent for January 2026, bringing the total to 60 percent. The government is now expected to announce a DA increase in September.

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Central government employees’ dearness allowance (DA) is determined on the basis of the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). PTI

The 8th Pay Commission completed its consultation phase on June 15, 2026, as various employee organisations and pensioners submitted their memorandums. All eyes are now on the DA announcement, expected around September.

Through its official portal, the 8th Pay Commission had sought feedback from government employees and pensioners on pay, allowances and pension reforms. Manjeet Singh Patel, President of the All India NPS Employees Federation, said that a major phase of stakeholder consultation is now complete. The Commission will now review all submissions from employees, judicial officers and pensioners before finalising its decisions.

How is DA determined?

Central government employees’ dearness allowance (DA) is determined on the basis of the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). The index increased by 0.8 points to 149.9 in April 2026. However, DA is not fixed on the basis of one month’s data alone; at least two months of figures are needed. Therefore, the government usually considers an average of two to three months before finalising the DA rate.

The commission has 10 months to…

The Eighth Pay Commission has 10 months left to finalise its report, marking the beginning of the countdown for a major overhaul in salaries and allowances.

Key demands of employees

Here are some of the demands of the employees:

The fitment factor should be increased.

There should be a big increase in the minimum basic salary.

Old Pension Scheme (OPS) should be restored or NPS/UPS should be reviewed.

HRA, Risk Pay, Bonus, Leave Benefits and other service-related facilities should be improved.