8th Pay Commission Update: What will be minimum salary of employees if real hike matches 7th CPC?

What will be the minimum salary of central government employees if the 8th Pay Commission follows the same basic pay hike as the 7th CPC?

8th Pay Commission Update: As the discussion of the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is growing, Central government employees are curious about the possible hike in their minimum pay. In this article we will calculate the possible minimum pay of the central government employees if the salary hike is similar to the increase given by the 7th Pay Commission. The central government has not made any announcement on the salary hike and the report by the panel will be submitted within 18 months. Hence, the salary calculation made in this article is just to give an idea and should not be seen as a prediction.

8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary Under 7th Pay Commission

Under the 7th CPC, the minimum basic pay of the central government employees was hiked by Rs 18000, earlier it was Rs 7000. The proposed fitment factor was 2.57. It was the massive hike for the employees of about 157 percent, but on paper. However, the actual pay is only 14 percent.

8th Pay Commission: Panel Adjusts Inflation Through DA Merger

The 7th CPC panel first added the existing dearness allowance with the basic pay of the central government employees in order to find out the current cost of living. By 2016, the DA under the 6th CPC had touched 125 percent of the basic pay. The panel assumed the level while calculating the new structure of the pay.

8th Pay Commission: Here Is The Calculation

• Old basic pay = 100% (1.00)

• DA to be merged = 125% (1.25)

• This created an inflation-adjusted base of 2.25.

• So the formula became: + 1.25 = 2.25

Notably, the factor featured the inflation component after merging the DA with basic pay.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.